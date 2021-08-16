San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is hiring actors to scare the shit out of people this Halloween
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is looking for folks eager to unleash their inner ghoul — and make some money while they're at it. 13th Floor is now hiring actors to scare the shit out of visitors who line up for its fall tours in advance of Halloween. In addition to populating the haunt with spooky performers, the attraction is seeking makeup artists, event staff and cashiers.m.sacurrent.com
