Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 ETFs That Gained Maximum Investor Love Last Week

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Wall Street is not showing any sign of a slowdown. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the week at record highs. Strong corporate earnings and a fresh infrastructure package have been fueling investors’ confidence. The Q2 earnings...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Corporate Bonds#Senate#Ishares Iboxx#Lqd Free Report#Aum#Healthcare#Vti Free Report#Invesco Qqq#Qqq Free Report#Nasdaq#Select Sector Spdr Fund#Xlf Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksValueWalk

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th

AOSL - Free Report) : This designer, developer and supplier of power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus. Alpha and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Clover Health, AMC, Alibaba, Wish, Tesla — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most-discussed stock on...
StocksFinancial Times

Q2 flows show European ETF investors rediscovered the value factor

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Flows into European exchange traded funds fell in the second quarter but this should be seen in the context of two extremely strong previous quarters. Value funds performed well, but some of the...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Wall Street Gets a Breather as S&P 500 Pauses Its Two-Day Correction Streak

The mixed data on economic recovery is putting investors at the edge. US Stock Indices traded mostly flat after two consecutive days of correction. On Thursday, August 19, investors at Wall Street got some relief after two consecutive days of deep correction. Concerns of the Federal Reserve pulling back its stimulus measures have put pressure on the market.
StocksZacks.com

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

RIOT - Free Report) closed at $32.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
StocksZacks.com

UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PATH - Free Report) closed at $60.37, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 3.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.82%.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks finish the week with gains

Equity markets have staged yet another rebound, posting gains on the final day of the week. 2021 continues to be the year of small dips, in stark contrast to 2020. After just a three day drop from the record high for the S&P 500 the buyers have decided that enough is enough, and have stepped in to keep the bounce from yesterday’s lows going. It is perfectly possible they were just bored, having endured a quiet session so far with little in the way of data to drive activity. Next week of course sees the Jackson Hole meeting but at this point it feels like we are merely debating the details of tapering, rather than the existence of a taper. In any case, such widely-anticipated market events rarely turn out to be the fireworks that many had expected. Traders hoping that Jackson Hole and the end of the summer lull will combine to kick off some heavy volatility could well be disappointed. Today’s price action shows that the urge to buy weakness remains, a strong force that has so far prevented any major selloff this year.
BusinessZacks.com

Is Fed Preparing for QE Taper? ETFs to Buy

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting, released on Aug 18, hinted at the inclination to start tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. However, this does not mean any likelihood of the interest rate hikes. The minutes also noted that “some” members chose to wait until early in 2022 to begin QE tapering, as quoted on a CNBC article. The minutes indicated that the economy had touched its inflation target and was “close to being satisfied” with the development on job growth.
StocksZacks.com

401(k) Balances at All-Time Highs: 6 ETFs to Buy

Retirement account balances, which were hit hard in 2020 due to the pandemic, are now at new highs, according to the latest data from Fidelity Investments, the nation’s largest provider of 401(k) savings plans, as quoted on CNBC. The overall average 401(k) balance hit $129,300 as of Jun 30, marking...
StocksZacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Cimarex (XEC)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
StocksZacks.com

Utilities ETF (XLU) Hits New 52-Week High

XLU - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21.8% from its 52-week low price of $56.72/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs to Bet on Fed's Stimulus Tapering Concerns, Weak Data

The broad market indices, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, continued to decline with losses of about 1.1% each on Aug 18. The major reason behind the downside is stemming from speculations surrounding the chances of Fed tapering the fiscal stimulus support and some weak economic data. The central...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksZacks.com

Read This Before Your Next Trade

Stocks have been on a tear this year. In fact, stocks have been on a tear for the last year and a half. Since the pandemic lows in March of last year, the Dow has surged by more than 92%, the S&P by 101%, and the Nasdaq by 119%!. It’s...
MarketsZacks.com

5 Financial ETFs to Buy on Taper Talks

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting indicates the tapering is in the cards. This is especially true as the central bank is planning to scale back its massive monthly bond purchases before the end of the year. Inflation remains high over the past several months, bolstering the support for the earlier-than-expected tapering (read: 5 ETFs to Bet on Fed's Stimulus Tapering Concerns, Weak Data).

Comments / 0

Community Policy