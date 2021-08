Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Wired. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last week, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change dropped a landmark report on the state of the planet which—spoiler alert—ain’t looking great. The archvillain of the assessment is carbon dioxide (CO2), but it also called out its less-famous sibling: methane. Atmospheric concentrations of this greenhouse gas, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, are now higher than any time in at least 800,000 years, the report notes. If humanity could get serious about slashing methane emissions, that would put a huge and rapid brake on climate change.