Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Snags one-year contract
Nylander inked a one-year, $847,125 deal with Chicago on Monday. Nylander saw action in 65 games for the Hawks back in 2019-20 before missing the entirety of last season due to a knee injury. The winger should challenge for a top-six role during training camp, which would set him up to repeat the 26 points he put up in the 65 outings. Even if he doesn't crack the top six with consistency, Nylander should be in the lineup when fully fit and shouldn't have to worry about being a healthy scratch.www.cbssports.com
