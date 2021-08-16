Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Snags one-year contract

The more I think about it, the more I’m convincing myself that the Blackhawks are going to be more than just watchable this season. Dare I say, they might actually be good?. In the past few seasons, there has been a sense of optimism around the team that has felt genuinely false most of the time. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Blackhawks feel like a team that will be tough to get a true grasp of on the ice, but after putting together a number of hypothetical rosters in the last few days, I feel like there a lot of different lineups that the Blackhawks could ice and all of them could be decently competitive.