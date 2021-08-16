Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

China is capitalizing on Afghanistan debacle

By Tom Rogan
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelishing America's humiliation in Afghanistan, China is wasting no time translating that humiliation into a broader strategic narrative. Namely, that America cannot be trusted as an ally. Beijing's Global Times propaganda outlet editorialized on Monday that Washington's "Afghan abandonment is a lesson for Taiwan’s [ruling party]." While the editorial has...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Global Times#Taiwanese#Communist#Baltic#Nato#Nord Stream 2#The European Union#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Betting Americans Will Forget About Afghanistan

Call it the White House’s dream scenario: In the end, the voters don’t blame Joe Biden. The president’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan simply aligns him with everyone else who has given up on the notion that the military could mold a fractious country into a stable democratic ally. The administration is hoping that grisly images of desperate Afghans clinging to a C-17 fade, replaced by collective relief that no more Americans will die in a murky, brutal war that spanned two decades and four presidencies.
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

Afghanistan, minute by minute: China says Taliban are more relaxed and rational

Senators Mitt Romney and Amy Globuscher urged the Biden administration to take action to protect and expel journalists in Afghanistan. In a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Alejandro Majorcos and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Globuscher and Romney said that the United States “must respect its commitment to a free press by taking steps to ensure the safety of journalists.” Support families.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Will the Next American War Be with China?

The images from Afghanistan circulating in Washington this week have been of collapse and evacuation: the interior of a military cargo plane, filled with more than six hundred Afghan evacuees sitting on the floor and grasping straps; a little girl with a pink backpack being handed over a wall, with hopes of escaping; hundreds of Afghans chasing a departing cargo plane on the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport, as if they might grab hold of it and be lifted away. “Please don’t leave us behind,” an Afghan Air Force pilot pleaded, via the news network the Bulwark, speaking on behalf of many who were undeniably being left behind. “We will be great Americans.” In the U.S., some of the deepest lamentations came from people who had poured themselves into this project. “We were overly optimistic and largely made things up as we went along,” Mike Jason, a retired Army colonel who trained Afghan police, wrote in The Atlantic last week. “We didn’t like oversight or tough questions from Washington, and no one really bothered to hold us accountable anyway.” The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, anticipating that the lamentations might grow even deeper and more catastrophic, sent out a suicide-prevention blast: “Veterans may question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they made. They may feel more moral distress.” These feelings, the V.A. noted, were normal. “You are not alone.”
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

What is Sharia law and what might it mean for Afghanistan?

What exactly is it and how misunderstood has it been in the West?. A Taliban spokesman this week sought to allay fears his group would once more impose oppressive authoritarian rule on Afghanistan by promising they will instead govern “within the framework of Islamic law”, without going into precise details as to what that might mean in practice, particularly with regard to the hard-won rights of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi and France's Macron discuss Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Afghanistan in separate phone calls on Thursday, highlighting the importance of addressing humanitarian issues in the country. The discussions came as G7 foreign ministers called for the international community to unite in...
Washington Examiner

Biden empowers China, imperils Uyghurs with his panicked flight from Afghanistan

Joe Biden has not only stranded thousands of Americans in Afghanistan, but he has also further endangered Uyghurs living in Xinjiang. Communist China has made little secret of its glee at Biden proving that America will abandon allies on a whim. As Kabul fell to the Taliban, Chinese state media publicly celebrated that we would do the same should China invade Taiwan. But the regime of Xi Jinping has even more to gain in the short term by working with the Taliban directly.
WorldWashington Examiner

British Parliament rages against Biden

British members of Parliament railed against President Joe Biden on Wednesday, lamenting his chaotic and dishonorable withdrawal from Afghanistan. The complaints weren't specifically targeted against Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Instead, it was the feckless, unprepared, and callous method of Biden's retreat that has sparked such anger.

Comments / 1

Community Policy