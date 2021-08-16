Three professional/medical offices sold in $2.1 million worth of deals
Two office buildings and one medical office suite in the Albany region recently sold for a combined $2.175 million in separate transactions.www.bizjournals.com
Two office buildings and one medical office suite in the Albany region recently sold for a combined $2.175 million in separate transactions.www.bizjournals.com
The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/albany
Comments / 0