Town Fair Tire buys land for second New York repair center

ABOUT THE LIST: Information on The List was taken from the Open Book New York website, which is operated by the Office of the State Comptroller. The OSC reviews and lists all active state contracts, including those that don’t require Comptroller approval. The data include contracts from some state authorities (Thruway Authority, Dormitory Authority and Long Island Power Authority, for example). Contracts between the state and municipalities are not included on The List. More information is available on state contracts at bizj.us/15c2y7.