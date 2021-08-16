Cancel
Book Review- Can’t Get No Satisfaction: A Quest for Racial Equality in Northern Florida in 1965

By Staff
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you have studied the Civil Rights through books or sat down and watched the entire “Eyes on the Prize” series, you know about college kids that went south to become part of the movement. In addition, Hollywood produced the film Mississippi Burning about the killing of three organizers that were registering African Americans to vote. One of the three […]

