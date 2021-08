UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.