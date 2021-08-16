Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Covid pandemic has worsened ‘epidemic of hidden overtime’, think tank says

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzoZY_0bTGcZbS00
A think tank has called for a ‘right to disconnect’ to be introduced as a new legal protection for workers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Workers are facing an “hidden overtime epidemic” that has been worsened by homeworking during the Covid pandemic, according to a think tank.

Autonomy, which has a focus on the future of work, has called for the UK to adopt a “right to disconnect” as a legal protection to support people in switching off from work emails and calls.

“The fact that we are able to send and receive messages, emails, and online content twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week means that it is increasingly hard to disconnect, enjoy our leisure time and develop a healthy work-life balance,” the think tank’s new report said.

“This has created an epidemic of ‘hidden overtime’, where workers never quite ‘switch off’ and continue to do bits of work throughout the evening and weekend.”

The International Labour Organisation found several years ago that in the UK, a lack of clear work boundaries meant employees were more likely to take calls and do pieces of work in the evening.

In their new report, Autonomy said the issue of unrecognised overtime has been “greatly exacerbated” by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw a huge move towards working from home.

“The implementation of lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures has created a situation where an unprecedented number of people are working from home using digital technologies,” the think tank said.

“While many people have lost hours and jobs over the pandemic, the rapid shift from office to home has meant many others are putting in significantly longer hours.”

Angela Rayner, the shadow secretary for the future of work, said: ​​“In the modern workplace, we cannot find ourselves in a place where workers are expected to compromise their families, responsibilities or hobbies in order to meet employer expectations.

“It’s not a sustainable way to run an economy, many good businesses want to see these sorts of protections guaranteed to workers across the board.”

The Autonomy think tank suggested a “right to disconnect” should become enshrined in UK law, ensuring workers feel free to switch off from work-related electronic communications outside of normal working hours.

In 2016, workers in France won a legal right to avoid their work smartphone and emails outside normal working hours.

Will Stronge, the director of research at Autonomy, said the Covid pandemic had “accelerated” the need for “clearer boundaries” between work and home.

“By enshrining a right to disconnect in British law, workers will be able to take back some control of their lives,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Tank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Think Tank#Working Hours#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Worldnextbigfuture.com

Israel Sees Weakening Covid Vaccination Immunity that US Will See in Months

Israel is being closely watched now because it was one of the first countries out of the gate with vaccinations in December 2020 and got more people vaccinated more quickly. Israel is seeing weaker immunity for people with earlier vaccinations. Weakening immunity may be beginning to show in Israelis vaccinated...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Germany has started fourth pandemic wave, says disease control body

Berlin — Germany has begun its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, according to the latest report from the country's agency for disease control and prevention, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The proportion of positive samples among PCR tests in laboratories had risen from 4 to 6 per cent within a...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Plastic barriers may sometimes worsen COVID-19's spread, experts say

Clear plastic barriers have become a staple in many public settings amid the pandemic, but scientists say they often do little to prevent COVID-19's spread, and at times, may actually make things worse, The New York Times reported Aug. 19. The plastic shields are intended to protect people from germs...
EconomyTelegraph

More employment regulation is the last thing this country needs

A nugget of good news this morning, as Office for National Statistics data revealed the UK’s labour market continues to “rebound robustly”. The number of vacancies hit 953,000 in the three months to July, the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 per cent in the three months to June, and the annual growth in average pay was 7.4 per cent.
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

'Delta Variant Has Literally Changed the Game,' Says Epidemic Tracking Expert

As Hawaiʻi watches the Delta variant spread locally and nationally, The Conversation spoke with Tim Brown, an expert in infectious disease modeling at the East-West Center. Brown, a Senior Fellow in the Research Program, heads the center’s HIV modeling team. Like many working in HIV, Brown was drawn into efforts to respond to the pandemic, according to the East-West Center. His seminar on Thursday discussed the evolution of the Delta variant and future public health responses.
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected global trade?

New Bank of England analysis looks at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trade. The analysis reveals 3 key trends in the pandemic's impact. Services trade was affected more than goods trade, with a more than 20% drop in 2020. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to...
Public Healthchathamjournal.com

An updated big picture on the COVID-19 epidemic

Could be a number of new readers, thanks to Phil Kerpen on Twitter, who recommended that people follow me, and another column in the Strib. That column should have been written by a physician and I don’t know why someone hasn’t stepped up to provide better education to the public and better expectations. As always, when people don’t like the information or commentary, they go after your “credentials” instead of attempting to demonstrate why you might be wrong. I believe it was Martin Luther King who encouraged us to strive to judge a person not “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” My addendum would be let’s judge people by the quality of their ideas and analysis, not the string of letters they have behind their name.
Medical & Biotechhealththoroughfare.com

Breakthrough Study: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Therapy Prevents Covid 19

There are all kinds of reports these days surrounding the covid vaccines and especially their potential side effects. AstraZeneca is making headlines these days due to various reasons. One of them was the fact that ABC.net.au just noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be called Vaxzevria after an application...
WorldBBC

Westminster vaccine plea 'ignored by central government'

A plea for help by a London council in delivering Covid-19 vaccinations was ignored by central government for more than a month, it has been claimed. Westminster Council has said low take-up rates in areas near major tourist destinations are "creating a petri-dish for virus spread and mutation". The authority's...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy