The U.S. women's national team's itinerary for its first four post-Olympic matches is set, and, as it turns out, Carli Lloyd's last match will take place in Minnesota. Minnesota United's Allianz Field will stage the second of two friendlies against South Korea in October, which follow a September double-header against Paraguay, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday. All matches will take place in the midwest, with the Paraguay matches slated for Sept. 16 and 21 in Cleveland and Cincinnati, respectively. The first South Korea match will be at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park on Oct. 21 before the Oct.