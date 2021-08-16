Cancel
TSMC’s U.S. Chip Plant Might Face Delays Due To Power Struggle

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) primary supplier for cleanroom equipment for the company's planned facility in the United States is expected to undergo a serious management shakeup, reports The United Daily News (UDN). TSMC had partnered up with Jiangxi Hantang System Integration Co., its longtime cleanroom equipment supplier, to equip the new fab planned to be completed in the American state of Arizona. The shifts in management at Hantang might come if a bid to replace the company's current management by its largest shareholders comes to fruition, according to the UDN.

Public Healthwsau.com

Taiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders grew more than expected in July and the government said the outlook for the island’s tech goods remains strong on demand for high-end chips, though it warned the spread of COVID-19 variants may further disrupt global supply chains. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of...
BusinessPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Samsung Takes Intel's Throne as Top Semiconductor Manufacturer

Based on revenue, Samsung Electronics has reclaimed the number one semiconductor manufacturer spot on the back of a strong Q2 2021, according to the latest IC Insight's The McClean Report, which investigates the state of the semiconductor industry in several areas. The South Korean company achieved a 19 percent increase...
Technologyitresearchbrief.com

Nvidia forecasts upbeat sales, although USD 40 Bn Arm deal could delay

U.S.-based tech giant, Nvidia Corp. recently revealed that discussions with regulators to finalize the USD 40 billion proposed acquisition of semiconductor company Arm Ltd. are taking longer than previously estimated. The revelation came after Nvidia, the world's largest manufacturer of graphics and AI chips, forecast its third-quarter revenues to be...
Businessinvesting.com

Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and TSMC partnerships

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Toyota says to slash September output amid chip crunch, Covid-19 resurgence

TOKYO (Aug 19): Toyota Motor Corp will slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the company said on Thursday, becoming the last major automaker to cut output due to critical shortages of semiconductors. The world's largest automaker by sales volumes has fared better than rivals, having...
Businesssdxcentral.com

GlobalFoundries Inches Closer to IPO

GlobalFoundries today confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, Reuters reports. The IPO, which could garner around $25 billion, scuttled a rumored acquisition attempt by rival foundry operator Intel. Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reports the IPO is expected to be revealed in October...
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Samsung Considering 3 U.S. Fab Locations

Samsung said it is negotiating with three U.S. states to build a $17 billion chip facility that could start production as early as the end of 2024. If the world’s second-largest chipmaker fails to win sufficient subsidies in the U.S., the company said it would instead construct the new fab in South Korea, where Samsung is headquartered.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Samsung Overtakes Intel to Become World’s Largest Semi Supplier in 2Q 2021

Samsung's total semiconductor sales increase to $20.3 billion, moving it past Intel to become the world's largest semiconductor supplier in 2Q 2021. Driven by surging demand and rising prices for DRAM and flash memory, Samsung, the world’s largest memory supplier, saw its total semiconductor sales increase by 19% in the second quarter of 2021 to $20.3 billion, moving it past Intel and into first place to become the world’s largest semiconductor supplier for 2Q 2021. This, according to IC Insights’ August Update to the 2021 McClean Report, which includes a review of the top-25 semiconductor sales leaders for 2Q21.
BusinessThe Spokesman-Review

Semiconductor shortage leads to high demand for Micron

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is one of the leading manufacturers of DRAM (dynamic random access memory) products used in consumer PCs and mobile devices, and its products are increasingly being used in cloud server, industrial and other enterprise markets. DRAM makes up nearly three-quarters of Micron’s total revenue. Micron is...
Marketsinvesting.com

Is Taiwan Semiconductor Heading for a Breakdown?

A support level has formed in the chart of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). If the stock falls through this level, a breakdown is expected to occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share. Many leading fabless chip makers, including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) rely on TSM to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips.
BusinessCNBC

Ford will halt production at U.S. truck plant for week over chip shortage

Ford Motor said Wednesday it will temporarily shutter its Kansas City assembly plant that builds its best-selling F-150 pickup truck due to a semiconductor-related part shortage. The one-week shutdown will begin Aug. 23 and the company will also cut a shift on Saturday. Ford Motor said Wednesday it will temporarily...
Public HealthApple Insider

COVID delays Apple moving production away from China

Apple, Google, and others are having to delay or reduce plans to move manufacturing away from China, as the impact of the coronavirus makes governments increase border controls. "[Vietnam's] engineering workforce is still far from adequate," a supply chain executive familiar with Apple and Google's plans, told Nikkei Asia. "With...

