TSMC’s U.S. Chip Plant Might Face Delays Due To Power Struggle

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) primary supplier for cleanroom equipment for the company's planned facility in the United States is expected to undergo a serious management shakeup, reports The United Daily News (UDN). TSMC had partnered up with Jiangxi Hantang System Integration Co., its longtime cleanroom equipment supplier, to equip the new fab planned to be completed in the American state of Arizona. The shifts in management at Hantang might come if a bid to replace the company's current management by its largest shareholders comes to fruition, according to the UDN.