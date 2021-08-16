Not just restaurants: Here are 35 types of businesses you will need to be vaccinated to enter in NYC as of Tuesday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Between loans, product shortages and a lack of workers, the pandemic has taken its toll on business owners of the borough. Pile on the new mandates for restaurant owners to require vaccination cards (plus I.D.) for indoor diners and it’s enough to put an entrepreneur over the edge. It certainly pushed coffee shop owner Megan Coppola to take a stance on social media: Beans & Leaves in West Brighton will not segregate diners until the city enforces it with inspections and fines.