Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Not just restaurants: Here are 35 types of businesses you will need to be vaccinated to enter in NYC as of Tuesday

By Paul Liotta
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 30 types of businesses will be affected by the city’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates now set to go in place Tuesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials offered some clarity during a Monday media briefing on which businesses would be beholden to the vaccine checks of their patrons and staff, along with what sort of penalties those businesses would face if they weren’t compliant.

www.silive.com

Comments / 20

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bakeries#Gyms#The Sheriff S Office#Cdc#Excelsior Pass#Covid Safe#Childcare#Community Centers#Catering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Oddo lauded for ‘legacy’ of parks improvements, as $8.4M more goes to South Shore playground

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Greencroft Playground in Bay Terrace is getting an $8.4 million makeover. Borough President James Oddo, Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), and Borough Parks Commissioner Lynda Ricciardone gathered Wednesday at the playground next to P.S. 53 to announce new funding allocated towards renovating the space. The park will feature new upper and lower playgrounds as well as a new comfort station, which is currently under construction.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

After harassment over checking customer vaccine status, NYC coffee shop owner says mandate is ‘tearing us apart’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Between loans, product shortages and a lack of workers, the pandemic has taken its toll on business owners of the borough. Pile on the new mandates for restaurant owners to require vaccination cards (plus I.D.) for indoor diners and it’s enough to put an entrepreneur over the edge. It certainly pushed coffee shop owner Megan Coppola to take a stance on social media: Beans & Leaves in West Brighton will not segregate diners until the city enforces it with inspections and fines.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

When can I get a coronavirus booster shot?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since it was announced that coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shots will be made available beginning Sept. 20, you might be wondering when you can get yours. While the Biden administration has recommended people get a coronavirus booster vaccination eight months after they receive their second shot, New...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

‘More days than not, I want to give up’: A heartbreaking open letter from a Staten Island cafe owner

The following note is reprinted with permission from its author, Megan Coppola, who published the message on her businesses’ Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The upshot: she and the staff at Beans ‘n’ Leaves in West Brighton are not checking the vaccination cards on customers until forced by the city. In September, a fine policy starting at $1,000 will be in place as restaurant owners and other establishments must segregate diners. Fully and partially vaccinated guests can dine indoors while the unvaccinated must sit in outdoor sections or can only pickup food and beverage to go. Beans & Leaves is located at 422 Forest Ave., West Brighton. Beansandleavescafe.com.

Comments / 20

Community Policy