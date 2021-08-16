Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Increasing speed, reliability, accessibility of NYC bus network: Here’s what’s in the works across 5 boroughs

By Erik Bascome
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA and city Department of Transportation (DOT) are taking major steps to help speed up bus trips throughout the five boroughs. On Monday, top officials from the two agencies gathered outside Fordham Plaza Bus Terminal in the Bronx to announce a number of new collaborative initiatives aimed at increasing the speed, reliability and accessibility of the city’s bus network.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Network#Bus Lane#Bus Priority#Commuting#Dot#Busways#Omny#Staten Island Express#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
MTA
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Oddo lauded for ‘legacy’ of parks improvements, as $8.4M more goes to South Shore playground

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Greencroft Playground in Bay Terrace is getting an $8.4 million makeover. Borough President James Oddo, Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), and Borough Parks Commissioner Lynda Ricciardone gathered Wednesday at the playground next to P.S. 53 to announce new funding allocated towards renovating the space. The park will feature new upper and lower playgrounds as well as a new comfort station, which is currently under construction.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

After harassment over checking customer vaccine status, NYC coffee shop owner says mandate is ‘tearing us apart’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Between loans, product shortages and a lack of workers, the pandemic has taken its toll on business owners of the borough. Pile on the new mandates for restaurant owners to require vaccination cards (plus I.D.) for indoor diners and it’s enough to put an entrepreneur over the edge. It certainly pushed coffee shop owner Megan Coppola to take a stance on social media: Beans & Leaves in West Brighton will not segregate diners until the city enforces it with inspections and fines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy