Samsung’s mobile phones went full circle, from not having a front-facing camera more than a decade ago, to having one, to having an Infinity cutout or notch, and back to not having a front-facing camera. At least in appearance. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s first mobile device to feature a UDC, or Under-Display Camera, which might be good enough to fool some people into believing that the new flagship doesn’t have a selfie camera paired with the foldable display. But people who will be fooled by this new trick either don’t follow mobile news or haven’t had internet access for years, as UDC technology has been in the news for a long time now.