CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police responded to a barricade situation Wednesday morning in the Western Branch section of the city. The incident ended with an arrest. Officials say the Chesapeake Police SWAT team was in the 4000 block of Woodland Drive to serve a high-risk arrest warrant when a man barricaded himself inside of a home. The suspect, 57-year-old Gregory Culpepper, was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats over the phone.