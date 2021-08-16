Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ENOLA, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will offer voluntary COVID-19 testing in all K-12 schools, state health and education officials announced Monday.

School districts will have to opt in, and parents must give consent.

For participating school districts, the weekly tests will be conducted in classrooms. Students’ nasal swabs will be pooled and run as a single test to identify the presence of COVID-19 in a school.

Boston-based Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks, which operates statewide programs in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Carolina and other states, was awarded an $87 million contract to run Pennsylvania’s program for the upcoming school year.

“Early detection like this is exactly what we need to keep students in classrooms, and COVID out,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said at a news conference.

Separately, Beam also ordered vaccine providers to coordinate vaccine clinics at schools and universities that request them.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Boston, PA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Enola, PA
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Covid 19#Ap#Concentric#Covid#Beam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska dividend size up for debate in legislative session

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, faced with pressure from lawmakers, introduced a bill that would allow for payment of a dividend to residents this year. But it’s unclear yet what size check residents ultimately might get. Dunleavy, in a bill outlined Thursday, proposed a payout of about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy