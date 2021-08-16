Cancel
Mayhew, MS

Community college takes over high school program after split

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MAYHEW, Miss. (AP) — East Mississippi Community College has taken control of an early college high school after three school districts withdrew from the partnership, citing concerns over fees and whether the school was accepting too many children who had been attending private schools.

WCBI-TV reports the Golden Triangle Early College High school opened for classes last week. The four-year program is meant to give students a chance to earn a high school diploma and up to two years of college credit, letting students take both high school classes and college classes at the community college campus in Mayhew.

Students from five school districts attend the school on the Mayhew campus. However, the Columbus, Lowndes County and Starkville-Oktibbeha withdrew from the partnership last year. Noxubee County and West Point still have agreements to help underwrite the school.

No new freshmen have been accepted this year, but school officials say about 30 new students have entered in upper grade levels. Students from the districts who withdrew are being allowed to finish school.

