Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeEqT_0bTGYlJS00
FILE - In this file April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Mitchell, a former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump has died. Mitchell died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64.(House Television via AP File)

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died.

Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64.

In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart. He said he would be starting immunotherapy against cancer.

“I am immensely proud of him and never more so then when he was the lone voice in a sea of politicians who cared more about power than the true definition of the office,” his wife Sherry said in the statement.

Mitchell, of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township 40 miles north of Detroit, served two terms representing the 10th District in Michigan’s Thumb region but did not seek reelection in 2020 — citing a desire to focus on his family and expressing frustration with his time in Washington. In December, near the end of his second term, he left the GOP and became an independent amid Trump’s false claims that he beat Biden.

“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he said at the time.

“Congressman Paul Mitchell served Michiganders with integrity, bringing Midwest grit to our nation’s capital to champion issues important to our state and its people,” state Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser said Monday. “Always strong in his convictions, his leadership served this state well. Most importantly, my prayers go out to those who called him husband and dad during this difficult time.”

A retired vocational school company CEO, Mitchell spent millions of his fortune to win in 2016. There will be no public funeral. His wife urged people wishing to honor him to donate money to local foster care charities.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Michigan#Gop#Ap#The Republican Party#Cnn#Michiganders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Donald Ayer served as United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Ronald Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama's "ethics czar," was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. The opinions expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
U.S. PoliticsMic

The future of the GOP isn't legislating. It's shitposting

It's hardly a groundbreaking proposition to say that after four years of Donald Trump in the White House, the Republican Party of 2021 is less an institution interested in actual legislating than it is a collection of loosely affiliated neo-fascists and enablers who have come to understand a fundamental truth of American politics in the 21st century: There are huge swaths of the country who couldn't care less about laws and Congress and "results." They want a sense of self-affirming superiority. They want mean-spirited partisan blood. They want, to put it plainly, politicians who shitpost.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Item

Trump-fueled election 'audit' sparks Senate GOP turmoil

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

New poll: Trump would beat Biden in 2020 election do-over

U.S. voters may be experiencing buyer’s remorse when it comes to President Biden, according to a newly released poll. A Rasmussen Reports survey posted Wednesday found that “if the next presidential election were held today,” 37% of likely U.S. voters would support Mr. Biden and 43% would back former President Donald Trump, while 14% would vote for another candidate.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

To save the Republican Party, the GOP must die

“Voters liked Ike — but not the GOP.” — David W. Reinhard. The GOP must die. The Grand Old Party is over and unsalvageable. The name finds its origin in the post-Civil War era as the party that saved the Union, but whatever positive connotations may have come with the GOP moniker are dead and gone now. Today, GOP conjures images of gray hairs at the country club and board meetings at Halliburton, and it seems the only thing it is interested in saving is the status quo. There was a time when these perceptions could be dismissed as partisan pejoratives, but at some point, Republican Party leadership chose to embrace and embody the characterization. Fool me twice, shame on me.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Obama douses D.C.’s party scene

— A WSJ scoop that casts perhaps the harshest light yet on the administration’s performance, by Vivian Salama: “An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Oakland County GOP censures Senate Republicans behind election report

Lansing — The Republican Party in Michigan's second largest county has censured three GOP state senators who wrote a report recommending Attorney General Dana Nessel investigate those who pushed false claims about the 2020 election to benefit themselves. The Oakland County Republican Party's executive committee approved the censure measure Thursday...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
Presidential Electionnewmilfordspectrum.com

Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy