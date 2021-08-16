Virginia reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases since Friday as Hampton Roads makes up 28% of statewide case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 723,727 total cases, 556,283 of which are confirmed and 167,444 are probable. There are 11,618 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,814 being confirmed and 1,804 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,901, and deaths are up by 19 since Friday.