(Alexandria, MN) Voters in the Alexandria School district have an opportunity to say which two candidates they want on the November ballot. The primary elections for the open school board position for Alexandria Public Schools is on the primary ballot Tuesday, August 10th. The three candidates are Jeff Patience, Maureen Eigen, and Jeremy Smith. They have filed for the special one-year term that would complete the term left over with the resignation of board member Bob Cunniff earlier this year. Patience was appointed to fill his seat in the interim. The top two vote-getters will move on the the general election.