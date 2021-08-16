Bears Offensive Line Lacks Cohesion, Focused on Individual Success

It’s common knowledge that the Chicago Bears have had their issues over the previous two seasons, but one issue that isn’t talked about enough is the health of their offensive linemen. The Bears have had a revolving door of the men in the trenches because of all of the injuries that this position has endured. But to return to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, they’ll need every big man to be at 100 percent. Especially since there will be a new quarterback taking snaps. There will also be some position battles to sort out, and here is how this group looks with training camp underway.