Bears Offensive Line Lacks Cohesion, Focused on Individual Success
Why Bears are stressing individual success on offensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest issues the Bears had to work through last season was finding a starting offensive line unit that could both open running lanes, and keep quarterbacks upright. Towards the end of the year they finally got in a groove, and it looked like things were trending in the right direction, pending the return of James Daniels, and the second-round draft selection of Teven Jenkins.www.nbcchicago.com
Comments / 0