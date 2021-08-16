Big Rapids Ready to Open New Stadium in 2021

BIG RAPIDS – After years of using nearby Top Taggart Field as its home facility, Big Rapids has a brand new on-campus stadium to call home this fall.

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-4 campaign that saw them win their first playoff game since 2015 with a victory over Central State Activities Association Gold foe Newaygo in a pre-district contest.

Big Rapids coach Mike Selzer is hoping to instill an excuse-free mentality in his team.

The Cardinals have just 21 players suiting on varsity this year, but Selzer says his motto is pretty straightforward.

2021 Big Rapids Schedule

8/26 – at Coopersville

9/3 – at Fremont*

9/10 – vs. Newaygo*

9/17 – at Central Montcalm*

9/24 – vs. Reed City*

10/1 – at Chippewa Hills*

10/8 – at Grant*

10/15 – vs. Tri County*

10/22 – vs. Alma

* CSAA Gold Game

“It’s kind of on our shirts is, ‘Nobody cares, just work harder,'” Selzer said. “That’s where we’re at with only 21 kids it’s going to be a tough season but we’re nobody’s looking for excuses so all we can do is work harder.”

“The benefit is he’s going to push us hard now so during the season when we’re playing both ways we won’t get as tired,” added senior Grant Kidder.

Big Rapids spends three of its first four weeks on the road.

The Cardinals open their season at Coopersville on Thursday, Aug. 26.