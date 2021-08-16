ROSE HILL, VA - Wilma Jean Giles, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her daughter's residence in the White Shoals Community of Lee county. Wilma was born in the Wallens Creek community, the daughter of the late; Lawrence and Edith (Cunningham) Miles. She was a devoted member of the Rose Hill First Baptist Church. She was a dedicated worshiper and read the Bible through several times. She loved gardening and her family. She was married to the love of her life Alan Giles Sr., from their union they had four children. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.