Good morning, Camden Chatters. Welp, so much for what was supposed to be the easiest series of the Orioles’ August schedule. The Orioles lost their second game in a row to the sub-.500 Tigers last night, guaranteeing a series loss and dropping them to 1-8 in August. And it only gets more difficult from here. Starting Friday, the Orioles play at least 19 of their next 22 games against winning teams — and maybe all 22, depending on whether the Angels (currently hovering a game around .500) have a winning record when the Birds play them Aug. 24-26. All come against teams that are fighting tooth and nail for postseason spots, so don’t expect any of them to take it easy on the Orioles. They see the O’s as patsies that they can run up some valuable wins against, and they will almost certainly be correct.