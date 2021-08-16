Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Two workers injured in Memphis bucket truck collapse, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IC7yt_0bTGXid400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two workers were injured after a bucket truck collapsed in East Memphis on Monday, police said.

It happened in the 5800 block of Shelby Oaks Drive not far from Shelby Farms Park.

Memphis police tell FOX13 that the two people who were injured were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

FOX13 is working to learn more about the incident and what company the two injured worked for. Check back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
56K+
Followers
60K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Accident#Mpd#Regional One Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy