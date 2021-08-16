Two workers injured in Memphis bucket truck collapse, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two workers were injured after a bucket truck collapsed in East Memphis on Monday, police said.

It happened in the 5800 block of Shelby Oaks Drive not far from Shelby Farms Park.

Memphis police tell FOX13 that the two people who were injured were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

FOX13 is working to learn more about the incident and what company the two injured worked for. Check back for updates.

