COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates spiking in South Dakota
As COVID-19 reemerges in the upper Midwest and across the country, more South Dakotans are choosing to get vaccinated against the virus. The South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday via its website that an additional 2,570 people have been administered a COVID-19 vaccine. The state's statistics do not account for all vaccines administered by Indian Health Service or the Veterans Administration Hospital.www.thepublicopinion.com
