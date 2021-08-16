Cancel
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Required To Mask Up When In Indoor Areas Of Heinz Field

CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans going to Heinz Field for the game against the Lions this weekend will be required to bring their masks.

The Steelers announced Monday that regardless of vaccination status, guests, staff and vendors will be required to mask up when they’re in any indoor areas of the stadium.

Masks won’t be required in the concourse areas like the FedEx Great Hall or in the upper and lower seating bowls, but fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when they’re not actively eating or drinking.

The Steelers say fans won’t be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get in, but unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask at all times.

The Steelers take on the Lions on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

#Steelers#Lions#American Football#Kdka Tv News Staff
