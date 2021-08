"I really wish my father could have heard this—on vinyl," says Dhani Harrison. His dad, of course, is the late George Harrison, and the project in question is a new, monumental box set version of the artist's landmark 1970 album All Things Must Pass. Originally released just months after the Beatles broke up, the record was a then-unprecedented triple LP, with majestic production by Phil Spector—Rolling Stone called it "the War and Peace of rock and roll." The 23 tracks, including the hits "My Sweet Lord" and "What is Life," added up to a startling declaration of independence for the guitarist after spending years being limited to one or two songs per Beatle album.