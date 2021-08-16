Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This U.S. Destination Is Seeing Its Worst COVID Surge of the Pandemic

By Zachary Mack
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to the rise of the Delta variant, it's hard to find a corner of the U.S. that isn't currently seeing COVID cases rise. The highly transmissible strain has brought the daily national average back up to levels not seen since the winter months. Unfortunately, this has led to some places seeing record-breaking high numbers of new cases—including the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is currently experiencing its worst COVID surge since the pandemic began, The New York Times reports.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S#Cdc#The Surge#Virgin Islands#Covid#The New York Times#Cdc#Avoid Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, the Delta Surge Could Be Ending Soon

The Delta variant is largely responsible for the current massive surge in COVID cases across the U.S. And while it may seem like there's no end in sight, experts predict the Delta surge will slow in some states sooner than others. After examining the trajectory of the variant in other countries that are further down the road than we are, infectious disease specialists are predicting what's to come and there's good news for one section of the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is How Common Breakthrough Infections Really Are, New Data Says

What was once expected to be the summer that saw the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has become the season of its resurgence. The arrival of the highly transmissible Delta variant has caused new cases to spike once again, especially among those who are unvaccinated. But the now-dominant strain poses another threat in that it has also been known to occasionally infect those who are fully vaccinated. Now, early data has found that breakthrough infections are more common than we originally thought—as well as hospitalizations and deaths, The New York Times reports.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 60, This Is How Much a Pfizer Booster Protects You, Study Says

The approved COVID-19 vaccines rolled out over the past few months have all been proven to be highly effective in protecting against the virus. But now that months have passed since the first doses were first administered, questions over when people would need an additional shot to keep them effective are finally being answered by health experts and officials. Their decisions have been backed up by new research that has found supplemental doses can go a long way in keeping people safe from the virus, including one new study that found a Pfizer booster significantly protects those who are 60 and older.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Protected You Are Now, New Study Says

For months, questions have lingered over when people might need boosters to keep their COVID-19 vaccines effective. The conversation took on new urgency with the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant, even though initial studies suggest that the original shots are still working against the latest strain. But as more data has come in, the federal government has said that it is recommending booster shots based on new studies that show how protected from COVID you are after being vaccinated for months.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You See This Inside Any Business Right Now, Leave Immediately, Experts Say

For a fleeting moment, it felt to many as though the COVID-19 pandemic was reaching its end and bringing all of its changes to daily life with it. Unfortunately, the rise of the Delta variant has forced some health departments to revive public health measures such as mask mandates or social distancing rules to keep people safe. But according to experts, there's at least one precaution that might actually be creating a dangerous situation inside your favorite local business.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

American Airlines Is Banning This Until Next Year

From blocking out middle seats to requiring masks on flights, airlines have had to make a lot of changes throughout the pandemic. But as air travel picked back up significantly this summer, companies are now facing a new challenge: unruly passengers. Flight crews have resorted to duct taping travelers to their seats and pilots have even had to land flights early in order to curb the worst disruptions. Now, American Airlines is taking a preemptive step to help prevent mid-flight meltdowns. Read on to find out what the airline is banning until 2022.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Pantry, Grab a Mask and Gloves, CDC Warns

Keeping stock of what's in your pantry can be a great way to avoid overbuying unnecessary items. But even for some of the organized kitchen keepers, it can be easy to lose track of certain things over time. Fortunately, unlike that spinach in your fridge's crisper drawer, most items in your cabinets are designed to be stored for quite a bit of time. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's one item that you should throw away immediately when you come across it in your pantry. Read on to see what major health hazard could be lurking in your kitchen.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Likely You Are to Develop Long COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Mounting research is beginning to paint a clearer picture of how likely breakthrough infections are to occur in people who are fully vaccinated—and how effective the shots are at preventing hospitalization or death from the virus. But even as we begin to better understand how well existing vaccines can protect us from new variants such as Delta, relatively little information is available when it comes to breakthrough infections and long-term effects of the disease. Fortunately, a new study sheds some light on how likely it is for fully vaccinated people to develop long COVID, The New York Times reports.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have Cramps in 1 of These 4 Places, Get Inside Immediately, Experts Say

Getting a cramp in any part of your body is never pleasant, but it's easy to brush it off as only a mild nuisance that's no big deal and carry on with your day. However, doctors say that experiencing cramps in certain areas of your body could mean that something more serious is on the horizon. They warn that if you have cramps in any of these four spots on a warm summer day, you need to get indoors immediately. To see which body parts you should monitor for cramps in the heat, read on.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This After Eating Seafood, See a Doctor Immediately

Eating seafood in the summertime is a beloved pastime, whether you're at a seaside shack or in the comfort of your own backyard. We're so accustomed to slurping down oysters and chomping on tuna tartare that we often forget the potential dangers of infection that come with consuming seafood that hasn't been cooked thoroughly. If you're eating raw or undercooked seafood, you run the rare but serious risk of contracting deadly diseases. Read on to learn about one symptom you should be on the lookout for.
Posted by
Best Life

You Can't Go Here Without Proof of Vaccination Starting Today

As the Delta variant takes hold of the U.S., officials are strenuously urging people to get vaccinated. But now, people who still refuse the shot are putting more than just their health at risk. More and more tourist destinations, events, and indoor experiences are turning away unvaccinated individuals thanks to recent mandates. If you want to make sure you can still go wherever you want to, you'll likely need proof of vaccination on you at all times, especially in certain cities.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From This

As the Delta variant continues to devastate the U.S., local officials and businesses across the country are less willing to gamble with the risk that unvaccinated individuals pose. Major cities like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco have all put new rules in place to start requiring people to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining and other events. But while other cities might be holding off on putting these policies in place, there are still certain activities that unvaccinated people will find themselves turned away from—no matter where they are in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will Be Worst in Your Area, Virus Expert Warns

As the Delta variant continues its spread across the U.S., many parts of the country are struggling to keep up and fight back. COVID cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing throughout the country, overwhelming hospital systems in the hardest-hit states. Some cities are even asking residents to "use 911 sparingly" because they cannot handle other emergencies amid the current Delta surge. But as some areas reach these worst-case scenario situations, other parts of the country may not be far behind.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be the First Sign of a Stroke

Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies from a stroke. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chances of surviving a stroke are much higher if medical treatment occurs quickly. Seeking fast care could also spare you permanent health complications, which means being aware of the first signs of a stroke makes a huge difference to your recovery. Some of these symptoms could even be noticeable in your daily activities. Read on to find out which early stroke warning sign may show up while you're walking.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Hostess Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy