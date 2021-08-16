This U.S. Destination Is Seeing Its Worst COVID Surge of the Pandemic
Thanks to the rise of the Delta variant, it's hard to find a corner of the U.S. that isn't currently seeing COVID cases rise. The highly transmissible strain has brought the daily national average back up to levels not seen since the winter months. Unfortunately, this has led to some places seeing record-breaking high numbers of new cases—including the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is currently experiencing its worst COVID surge since the pandemic began, The New York Times reports.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 0