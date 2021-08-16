This U.S. Destination Is Seeing Its Worst COVID Surge of the Pandemic

Getting a cramp in any part of your body is never pleasant, but it's easy to brush it off as only a mild nuisance that's no big deal and carry on with your day. However, doctors say that experiencing cramps in certain areas of your body could mean that something more serious is on the horizon. They warn that if you have cramps in any of these four spots on a warm summer day, you need to get indoors immediately. To see which body parts you should monitor for cramps in the heat, read on.