Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Fed tells judge scrapping Libor too soon would spur market chaos

American Banker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve told a judge not to scrap Libor as requested by consumers in a lawsuit because it would pose a risk to financial stability and undermine years of global planning for a transition to a new benchmark for borrowing rates. A staged transition away from the London interbank...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libor#Financial System#The Board Of Governors Of#The Federal Reserve Bank#Jpmorgan Chase#Credit Suisse Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
BusinessIdaho8.com

Fed discussed pulling back on bond purchases later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession. They made no firm decision on a timetable but appear to be moving toward starting a pullback before year’s end. The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting said it concluded that it would be appropriate to acknowledge that the economy was making progress in achieving the Fed’s goals on inflation and employment. As a result, the central bank is edging toward an announcement that it will soon begin paring the pace of its Treasury and mortgage bond buying, which now amounts to $120 billion a month.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

US moves to prolong jobless aid as claims hit new pandemic low

President Joe Biden's administration announced steps on Thursday to allow US states to continue expanded unemployment benefits as the country grapples with a surge in the Delta variant of Covid-19, even as data showed jobless claims declining for a fourth straight week. Congress approved a massive expansion of the unemployment safety net as the pandemic began last year, but after repeated extensions the programs are due to expire nationwide early next month. States will be able to use money left over from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved in March to continue some of the jobless programs, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a letter to top lawmakers. "There are some states where it may make sense for unemployed workers to continue receiving additional assistance for a longer period of time, allowing residents of those states more time to find a job in areas where unemployment remains high," the officials wrote.
U.S. PoliticsAmerican Banker

Democratic majority on FDIC board spells trouble for ILC hopefuls

WASHINGTON — When the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. broke a decadelong freeze in March 2020 in approving new industrial loan companies, fintech advocates celebrated what they hoped would be an enduring thaw. But a year and a half later, the political environment is not in ILCs' favor. Democratic appointees hold...
Businessschiffgold.com

The Fed Stabilizes the Economy?

According to the Federal Reserve, it exists to “stabilize” the economy. Does it though?. Despite inflation coming in hotter than expected month after month this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assures us we need not worry. This surge of inflation is “transitory.” But even if it isn’t we still don’t need to worry. He assures us that if inflation does prove to be significant and “materially” above its 2% goal, the Fed will use its tools to guide inflation back down.
EconomyAmerican Banker

It's a myth that regulators rubber-stamp bank M&A

At least in the D.C. area, in front of most schools there are speed cameras, and about 100 yards in front of each is a sign posting the speed limit and noting “Photo Enforced.” As a result, drivers slow down as they approach the school. Most would consider this outcome a success. But it is possible that someone could argue that the goal is not for people to drive slower in front of schools but rather for the government to write tickets.
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bullard: Robust job growth supports Fed tapering 'soon'

WASHINGTON — Last week's jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts, a Fed official said Tuesday. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that Friday's report, which showed a healthy gain...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Fed’s Kaplan Calls for Gradual, Balanced Tapering Starting Soon

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should start tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later and in a gradual manner, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said, arguing that the massive bond-buying is leading to excessive risk-taking. “I would be supportive of adjusting these purchases soon, but once we start the...
House RentAmerican Banker

Go beyond rent payment history to promote homeownership

Last week, Fannie Mae announced that in September it would begin allowing lenders to take rent payment history into account when underwriting mortgages for first-time homebuyers. This is a critical step forward in the fight for financial inclusion. Many people who have thin credit files are faithfully paying monthly rent...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes and 20-year debt auction

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which could indicate a date when the central bank you would start reducing your bond purchases. * Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he wants to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed Chair Powell to speak on 'economic outlook' next week

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on "the economic outlook" at next week's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, the central bank said on Thursday. The generic description for the highly anticipated speech contrasts with last year's more specific listed subject for the address, "Monetary Policy Framework Review", and gives investors and analysts no immediate clues on the Fed's timeline for withdrawing its support for the economy. Powell will deliver his remarks by webcast, the Fed said.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

JPMorgan Chase aims to build Zelle-like network for B2B payments

JPMorgan Chase is trying to duplicate its success with peer-to-peer payments by providing a real-time option for businesses to pay each other and for consumers to make certain purchases. The bank has launched Request for Pay, which resembles JPMorgan Chase’s earlier effort to help spearhead the creation of Zelle. But...
Energy IndustryAmerican Banker

Energy lenders optimistic about demand but braced for setbacks

Energy lenders are hopeful that the recovery in the oil and gas sector will translate into loan growth, but they’re keeping reserves at elevated levels in case the delta variant once again slows the economy. With fuel consumption on the rise this summer alongside a stronger global economy and increasing...
Indiana StateAmerican Banker

Indiana bank buys out investor — and other shareholders are fuming

An Indiana thrift that converted from mutual to full stock ownership in 2018 is in hot water with shareholders after agreeing to buy one investor’s stake at a hefty premium. Salem-based Mid-Southern Bancorp agreed to purchase nearly 139,000 shares from an unnamed investor for $18 per share earlier this month. That amounts to a 13.7% premium — or $2.17 — above the stock’s closing price on Aug. 2, the day before Mid-Southern disclosed the buyback, and a 10.4% premium over the year-to-date high of $16.30.
Teton County, WYAmerican Banker

Kansas City Fed shifts Jackson Hole symposium to virtual event

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual Jackson Hole gathering, which was due to be held in person Aug. 26-28, is now shifting to a virtual format, the bank announced Friday. The regional Fed bank said it was making the move “due to the recently elevated COVID-19 health risk...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Dual Digital Securities Linked to the S&P 500® Index and the 10-Year Constant...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Shadow BankingMarket to See Huge Growth by 2025:Merrill Lynch, The Bank of America Corporation, Barclays, HSBC

The Global Shadow Banking Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Shadow Banking market are Merrill Lynch (United States), The Bank of America Corporation (United States), Barclays (United Kingdom), HSBC (United Kingdom), Citibank (United States), Deutsche Bank (Germany) and Goldman Sachs (United States)
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Nudging businesses to go digital, bankers get 'blank stares'

Banks and payment technology providers that have undergone digital transformations say it's time to help industries like health care and government do the same. Payments and back-office reconciliation could be more efficient if financial institutions and their business customers were interacting with similar technology, experts said during discussions of digital commerce at this year's virtual Mobile Payments Conference. Doctors' offices, government agencies and other tech-laggard sectors and their banks could mutually benefit from the adoption of technologies like real-time payments, they said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy