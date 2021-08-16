Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died from the electrocution. Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility’s property.

The fire department said the first responders found a man on the water tower and tried to convince him to come down, but the man was uncooperative and threatened to fight anyone who came up after him. The man later climbed down from the tower and onto a fence that surrounds the power plant.

The man was running along a concrete wall and then jumped onto a transformer, where he came into contact with a high voltage power line and died instantly, the fire department said. The man’s name was not released.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrocution#Transformer#Eastern Idaho#Power Line#Accident#Ap#Idaho Falls Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

4 dead, 5 still missing in western NC county flooded by Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more deaths have been reported in connection with flooding from Tropical Storm Fred in western North Carolina, doubling the death toll to four, officials said Friday. Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are working to identify the victims and notify their families and will release...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri man charged with murder in death of officer

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop a car fleeing police, prosecutors said Friday. Caleb Campbell, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, also was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing and attempt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy