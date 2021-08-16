Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

By Laura Gottesdiener
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYvxb_0bTGViPo00

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The earthquake that ravaged Haiti here on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies' response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most.

Haitians and well-wishers have taken to social media to urge donors to send money directly to Haitian charities or via the government, criticizing what they saw as misuse of funds after the 2010 quake and a major hurricane in 2016.

Despite billions of dollars in aid, Haiti has slipped down global development rankings, violence is widespread and its institutions were already in turmoil when President Jovenel Moise was shot dead here last month by what the government says was a group of largely Colombian mercenaries.

Saturday’s quake in the poorest country in the Americas killed at least 1,297 people and injured thousands more.

It prompted pledges of support from U.N. bodies, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Red Cross and governments around the world.

But with the scars of the last quake still visible in the Caribbean nation’s capital Port-au-Prince, there are calls for the aid response to be different this time.

"It's just a matter of trying to get money into as many individual people's hands in Haiti as possible," said Jonathan Katz, a journalist and author of "The Big Truck That Went By," a damning critique of the international response to the 2010 earthquake here, which killed more than 200,000 people.

“The world had 11 years to prepare for the next earthquake. We did not,” he added. “Don’t shuffle money from the State Department to the Defense Department by way of USAID and tell the world that that was money for Haiti.”

Much of the U.S. military spending right after the natural disaster was more focused on preventing social unrest and deterring mass migration than rebuilding, said Katz.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The State Department said that, while it spent money evacuating staff and U.S. citizens and keeping the local embassy operating in 2010, its diplomatic programs had “no relation” to security assistance, military spending or migration programs.

USAID, which has dispatched a team to Haiti to help relief efforts, pointed Reuters to recent congressional testimony by Barbara Feinstein here, acting senior deputy assistant administrator within its bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Feinstein highlighted improvements in infant mortality rates in Haiti and said that in 2020 alone, USAID had supported the vaccination of more than 75,000 children there and provided care to tens of thousands of women and newborn babies.

USAID had also benefited local farming, with its investments supporting 105,000 farmers to adopt new technologies, generating nearly $30 million in agricultural sales, she said.

MISSING AID

Haiti's government complained after the 2010 quake that aid was too slow to materialize. Six months after the disaster, it said it had received less than 2 percent of the promised support here, despite pledges by the U.N. special envoy for Haiti, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, to "build Haiti back better" here.

A 2012 study here by Tulane University found that while some aid exceeded the population's needs in affected areas, humanitarian efforts did not contribute significantly to making Haiti more resilient to disasters and may even have "caused harm."

It argued the humanitarian response often undermined Haitian organizations due to the poaching of staff, and because they could not compete with larger, international NGOs for support, or lacked access to the decision-making process.

The American Red Cross in particular has been singled out for what critics said was the low impact of some $500 million in donations it received after the 2010 quake.

“Donate to HAITIAN ORGANIZATIONS ONLY! Please! Can’t stress this enough. Haiti Based ONLY,” Jessie Woo, a Haitian-American comedienne, said on Twitter. “DO NOT DONATE ANY MONEY TO THE RED CROSS REGARDING HAITI.”

The American Red Cross has said it spent 91 cents of every dollar of that money here in programs to help the people of Haiti.

In a statement to Reuters, the American Red Cross said it “strongly disputes negative reporting of our past work in Haiti” and had made a significant impact there.

This included investment in more than 50 hospitals and clinics, safer housing for more than 22,000 families, funding for Haiti’s first wastewater treatment plant and support for the country’s first-ever cholera vaccination campaign.

“Americans donated generously in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake to save lives - which is exactly what their donations did,” it said.

MISTRUST

Controversies linked to foreign intervention have reinforced a sense of public mistrust.

A sexual misconduct scandal here that surfaced in 2018 centering on Oxfam International tarnished the name of relief workers in Haiti, while a cholera outbreak linked to U.N. peacekeepers in the country after the 2010 quake led to thousands of deaths.

Even as countries like Mexico began flying in aid, Haiti’s government urged donors to go through its civil protection agency to better coordinate efforts this time.

“As we want to avoid the proliferation of tented camps, the ministry asks NGOs to distribute tents and tarpaulins to the identified people whose homes have been damaged to enable them to spend the night close to their residence,” it said.

Over 1 million survivors here of the 2010 quake spent months in makeshift tent camps crammed into Port-au-Prince, exposing them to the elements, lawlessness and the cholera outbreak.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) said on Monday that Haiti’s government was preparing a needs list and had asked for cash donations so humanitarian goods could be bought in the country. A major criticism of the 2010 response was that imports of foreign aid damaged Haitian farming and commerce.

One diplomat, who asked not to be identified, expressed confidence that the ad hoc government Haiti had assembled after Moise’s assassination seemed to be taking a “big leap forward” in coordinating aid efforts.

But Haiti, which has only just begun administering its first publicly distributed vaccines against COVID-19, may not be in the spotlight as much this time, with events such as the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan dominating the news, argued Katz.

“I think it’s going to get a lot less attention than the 2010 earthquake,” he said.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

164K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#2010 Haiti Earthquake#Social Unrest#Port Au Prince#Haitians#Colombian#U N#The Red Cross#The State Department#The Defense Department#Pentagon#Usaid#Tulane University#The American Red Cross#Twitter#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWashington Post

Haiti earthquake survivors, stranded by storm, search for shelter

Survivors of the powerful earthquake that shook Haiti scrambled for shelter, food and medical supplies Wednesday as officials acknowledged that the deadly temblor had disrupted vaccination efforts. The aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace continued to snarl already feeble relief efforts, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis and fueling anger. Heavy rainfall...
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Haiti earthquake devastation captured in before-and-after satellite images

Images taken from space show the aftermath of the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake that ravaged Haiti, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and thousands injured. Satellite images on Aug. 15 by Maxar Technologies show buildings in Les Cayes and Jeremie, Haiti, a day after the quake hit, compared to images showing the same structures before.
Miami, FLSouth Florida Times

Wilson statement on earthquake in Haiti

MIAMI, Fla. – Congresswoman Frederica Wilson issued the following statement in response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti:. “I was very disheartened to learn that Haiti has once again been stricken by a devastating force of nature. Today’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has killed dozens of people and injured scores of others. This could not have happened at a worse time as the nation was already reeling from economic and political crises, widespread corruption, and last month’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Moreover, Haiti is still struggling to recover from the 2010 earthquake. It is a tragedy that the people of Haiti, who have given new meaning to the word resilience, must now deal with yet another tragic event.
EnvironmentUnion Leader

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as hungry crowd gathers

LES CAYES, Haiti — A hungry crowd gathered outside an airport in southern Haiti on Wednesday as people left homeless by an earthquake that killed some 2,000 people voiced anger that government aid was slow to arrive five days after the disaster, leaving many without food and water. Prime Minister...
Earthquakessflcn.com

Commissioner McGhee commits to aiding Haiti following devastating earthquake

[MIAMI-DADE] – Today, the great people of Haiti suffered another catastrophe. Commissioner McGhee has committed his resources to assisting the great people of Haiti following the tragic earthquake. Commissioner McGhee continues to reach out to local Haitian leaders. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the families that have been affected...
EnvironmentWest Central Tribune

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as rains complicate rescues

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Haitians left homeless by a calamitous earthquake that killed about 2,000 people were on Wednesday increasingly angry at the slow pace of government aid efforts after spending a fourth night in the open, many without clean water and food. Prime Minister Ariel Henry,...
EnvironmentThe Jewish Press

Israel to Send Aid to Quake-Ravaged Haiti

The Israel-based IsraAID humanitarian aid NGO, is preparing to respond in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean nation on Saturday. The quake caused major damage, leaving more than 300 dead and thousands more injured in the country’s south-west sector. IsraAID’s initial Emergency Response Team will include Israeli...
EnvironmentABC7 Chicago

How to help Haiti: List of organizations accepting donations after deadly earthquake

HAITI -- Humanitarian efforts are underway to help those affected by Saturday's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haiti. While efforts are mobilizing, Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.
EnvironmentWNCT

Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti’s deadly weekend earthquake mounted Wednesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured continued to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care. Aid was slowly trickling in to help the thousands who were left homeless.
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Under Haiti's burning heat, Jennie Auguste lies with a lost, thousand-yard stare on a flimsy foam mattress placed on an airport's tarmac. A resident of the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, Auguste has wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm after the roof of the store she worked at collapsed during a powerful earthquake over the weekend.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt Tuesday to the Haitian government's response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday's quake, and...
WorldFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Trickling pace of aid creating anger in Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti – Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake mounted Wednesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured continued to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care. Aid was slowly trickling in to help the thousands who were left homeless.

Comments / 1

Community Policy