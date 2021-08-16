Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Eyewitness describes Cedar Point coaster accident: ‘It looked like a metal disc flying through the air’

By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An eyewitness said a roller coaster part that struck and injured a woman Sunday at Cedar Point “looked like a metal disc flying through the air.”. The woman, whose condition remained unknown Monday afternoon, fell to the ground after the part struck her in the head, said John Mc Dermott, 27, of Lima. The woman was waiting in line for Top Thrill Dragster, one of the park’s most popular rides.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 3

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
47K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Mcdermott, OH
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Point#Metal#Eyewitness#Roller Coaster#Accident#Passholder#Sandusky Ems#The Ohio State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy