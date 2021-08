The Bundeswehr sent the first three military planes to Kabul early Monday morning to pick up embassy staff and other Germans from the fallen Afghan capital. In addition, as many former Afghan aid workers as possible are to be airlifted to German services, some of whom are currently hiding in “safe houses”. The operation was secured by a few dozen paratroopers from the Rapid Forces Division. They are soldiers of the Luftlandebrigade 1 “Saarland”, which participated in numerous missions in Afghanistan. The evacuation is carried out militarily by the operational command, the overall management is the responsibility of the crisis unit of the federal government.