Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Everything You Need to Know About Delta Plus—the Latest COVID Variant—and How to Protect Yourself

By Kimberly Zapata
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Viruses are always changing, and COVID-19 is no exception. The virus—which was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China—has taken several forms, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Lambda, and of course Delta. But its most recent variation, Delta plus, is causing concern. Why? Because the Delta variant is already quite aggressive, accounting for 90 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and the thought that this highly contagious strain is mutating is alarming, at best. But what is Delta plus, and should we really be worried? According to Dr. Sharon Nachman, MD, the chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, while Delta plus is a valid player, we don’t need to sound the alarm bells just yet.

parade.com

Comments / 1

Parade

Parade

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Gamma#Covid#Everything You Need#Md#Covid#The Delta Plus#Envision Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

What is the difference between N95 and KN95 masks?

Wearing a face mask has become a way of life yet again as the Delta variant continues to surge across the United States. The Delta variant now accounts for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. It prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and change its mask guidance. The CDC now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors again.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long the Delta Variant COVID Surge Will Last, Data Shows

The Delta variant seems to have knocked the U.S. off its path of ending the COVID pandemic. As a result of this fast-spreading variant, virus cases are spiking, ICUs are filling up, and officials are considering bringing back mask mandates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week—and more than 80 percent of these new cases are caused by infections with the Delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country. Now, researchers have predicted just how long the Delta variant COVID surge will last.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

We may finally know why the delta variant of coronavirus is so infectious

People infected with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus may be carrying more than a thousand times more virus particles and may test positive two days earlier than those infected with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to an early new study. The study has not been peer reviewed and looked at only a small number of cases in China, but if the results can be confirmed, they may explain, at least in part, why the delta variant is so much more infectious.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Unvaccinated People Infected With Delta Remain Contagious

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been making headlines all over the place these days. The Delta Covid variant is ruling all the other strains across the globe these days. It’s been already revealed that the Delta variant is the most dangerous one so far, according to more expert opinions across the globe.
Public Healthnews4sanantonio.com

The signs you have the Delta variant are different than original COVID-19

(KVII/WKRC) - As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the country, experts have spent the past few months focusing specially on the Delta variant. Effects reached as far as Washington, with the CDC going back to recommending everyone mask up indoors - even after their vaccine. Doctor Todd Bell, Associate Professor at...
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

Why the Delta variant is so dangerous for the unvaccinated

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the U.S., and experts are warning that its continued spread poses a major risk to those who are unvaccinated. “So far, almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths that we’re seeing — upwards of 99% of those cases...
Public Healthalaskapublic.org

Delta is surging. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe

With the highly contagious delta variant surging ferociously, Americans are once again grappling with pandemic anxiety. The surge has prompted a flurry of new mask mandates, vaccine mandates and other steps to try to get the coronavirus back under control. While delta can sometimes infect vaccinated people, infections, hospitalizations and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy