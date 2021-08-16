Everything You Need to Know About Delta Plus—the Latest COVID Variant—and How to Protect Yourself

Viruses are always changing, and COVID-19 is no exception. The virus—which was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China—has taken several forms, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Lambda, and of course Delta. But its most recent variation, Delta plus, is causing concern. Why? Because the Delta variant is already quite aggressive, accounting for 90 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and the thought that this highly contagious strain is mutating is alarming, at best. But what is Delta plus, and should we really be worried? According to Dr. Sharon Nachman, MD, the chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, while Delta plus is a valid player, we don’t need to sound the alarm bells just yet.