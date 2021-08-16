Hatchets continue in the right direction

The Washington Hatchets football team enters Year 2 of the Joe Morris era. Morris took over a team that had won just one game in two years, and posted five in his rookie season along with being named to the North-South game coaching staff.

Morris lost a group of solid seniors, but has a team that has a full season and full summer of doing things “Joe’s way.”

Morris continues to put together a top-notch coaching staff, led by Gary Isza as the offensive coordinator, and several other successful former college players.

WHS lost North-South All-Star quarterback Trey Reed, along with several other key components of last year’s sectional finalist team. The Hatchets ended up forfeiting their chance to take home the title after COVID contact tracing from their second-round opponent was the deciding factor in who advanced to regional.

“COVID is not going away and we know that,” said Morris.

This year WHS will open against West Vigo, followed by Gibson Southern in Week 3, featuring Purdue recruit Brady Allen at QB. Currently there in no Week 2 opponent, but that could change as COVID is likely to change schedules. In Week 4 the Hatchets take on North Daviess for the Hwy. 57 Helmet game.

Some of the bigger games in the second half of the year include Pike Central, now coached by former Hatchet coach Kelly Brashear, and Heritage Hills, a former state champion who looks to have rebuilt from last season.

Last season WHS had a pair of wins over Pike Central, along with beating Crawford County, Princeton and Edgewood.

“We have said that our goal is to win the sectional, but most importantly we what to win the games we should, be competitive in the others and hopefully win some that people think we shouldn’t,” said Morris.

One of the biggest losses from 2020 was QB Reed. Reed both rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards in both. Seth Holtsclaw will also playing football at this season at Wabash and Brock Thurman will be playing at Franklin.

This year Morris said that he has Conner Woolley who played last year and Jameson Dwyer, a sophomore who played soccer last year. Morris said that Wooley is more familiar with the system, but Dwyer has a ton of athleticism.

“We are going to run the spread, but also run out of the ‘I’ and trips. I think we will be about 50/50 running to passing,” he added.

He added that since depth will be a strong point, there will be a lot of rotation in the backfield with Hunter Strange, Jayce Perkins, Ollie Kroeger, Ian Goodwin and Wilkenson Eldeus all sharing time.

The receiving crew should also be very athletic.

“We will use the tight end a little with Logan Hill and Lance Bynum, but they will primarily be receivers with Nate Aldridge, Simon Parsons, Wyatt Owens, Zach Mann, Pierre Charles and freshman Rylan Memering. Some places have 1 and 2s, ours’ are more like 1.5s, so we feel good about almost everyone we have.”

Morris said he is still trying to find chemistry on the offensive line and he is not full sure where everyone will be.

Eli Jennings looks to be the center, while Rueben Gutiérrez, Edwin Trujillo, Braxton Nathan, Gaige Brumley, Jake Traylor and William Coffman will see themselves on the line but their positions have not yet fully been determined

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington is looking to run a 4-4 as its base defense. Morris many of the linemen will be the same, but you may see Lance Bynum at one defensive end, along with Xavier Frank and Brumley

“The nice thing is we can send our No. 1 line out on offenses and have the No. 2 line play defense or flip them around. We are much deeper than last year,” said Morris.

Some of the linebacking corps includes Strange, Cam Cook, Ian Mattes, Ian Goodwin and David Christenberry.

“Our linebackers provide size and energy,” added Morris.

His defensive backs include some of the most athletic members of his team, including Aldrich, Charles, Owens, Mann, Wooley and Hill. Morris also said that Strange should handle most of the kicking and field goals.

The Hatchets open Friday at 7 p.m. at West Vigo and the game can be heard on WAMW.

“I look at the schedule in three parts. We take each three-game part as an opportunity to measure our selves as we build towards the playoffs. Our goal is to win a sectional,” said Morris.

WASHINGTON HATCHETS

Coach: Joe Morris, 5-6 in 2nd year at school

Aug. 20 at West Vigo 3A 7:00 pm

Sep. 3 Gibson Southern 3A © 8:00 pm

Sep. 10 at North Daviess 1A 7:00 pm

Sep. 17 at Pike Central 3A 7:00 pm

Sep. 24 Princeton 3A © 8:00 pm

Oct. 1 Heritage Hills 3A © 7:30 pm

Oct. 8 at Boonville 4A © 8:00 pm

Oct. 15 Mount Vernon (Posey) 3A © 7:30 pm

©POCKET CONFERENCE GAME