When Mack Brown returned to North Carolina, where he built a national power in the 1990s, the critics said that he was too old. The game had passed him by. Well, let’s take another look at that. After going 7-6 in his first season back in Chapel Hill (2019), the Tar Heels went 8-4 in the COVID season of 2020. There were two close losses to Florida State (31-28) and Virginia (44-41) and two losses to Top 10 teams in No. 4 Notre Dame (31-17), which made the playoffs, and No. 5 Texas A&M (41-27 in the Orange Bowl) which almost made the playoffs.