Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Lobbying costs surpass $4m in Maine during the pandemic

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) —

Despite the pandemic limiting access to lawmakers, corporate and political interests working to influence the Maine State House spent $4 million on lobbyists in 2021.

Pharmaceutical companies, cable companies, electric utilities, hospitals and casinos were the handful of companies spending the most on lobbyists. Advocates against youth smoking and the chemical industry were also included, the Portland Press Herald reported.

According to disclosure reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission, Jim Mitchell, an attorney with a longtime presence at the State House, made over $312,000 for his work before the Legislature in the first six months of the year — making him the highest-paid individual lobbyist in Maine.

Mitchell’s clients include Comcast Cable Communications, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Central Maine Power Co. and New England Clean Energy Connect LLC, the newspaper said.

The lobbying reports also further underscores the revolving door relationship between state government for both elected and appointed officials and the lobbying industry in Maine.

Former state lawmakers were paid thousands for working to influence their former colleagues and incumbents on a range of issues from labor union issues to taxes to environmental policy, the newspaper said.

“Who do you want to listen to? Corporate interests and their big deep pockets or the constituents that put you in office in the first place?” Former state Sen. Justin Chenette said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Youth Smoking#Ap#The Maine State House#The Portland Press Herald#The State House#Central Maine Power Co#Labor Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska dividend size up for debate in legislative session

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, faced with pressure from lawmakers, introduced a bill that would allow for payment of a dividend to residents this year. But it’s unclear yet what size check residents ultimately might get. Dunleavy, in a bill outlined Thursday, proposed a payout of about...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that keeps in place Texas’ Medicaid agreement, blocking an effort by the Biden administration to rescind it. Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders negotiated waivers to provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured. Texas has the nation’s most uninsured residents.
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Incumbent mayor of Santa Fe files ethics complaint

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is confronting local fraternal organizations with accusations of campaign finance violations for unreported spending on political ads in coordination with a rival candidate, as he seeks a second term in office in the November election. The complaint responds to yard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy