Goldberg Talks Still Wrestling, Facing Bobby Lashley

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldberg did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:. “I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone,” Goldberg says. “Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given.

