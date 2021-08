WWE’s Matt Riddle and Randy Orton have been an odd couple on Monday Night Raw for some time now with their tag team RK-Bro. Sadly, it seemed that team-up might have officially come to an end in the latest episode after Orton finally snapped on Riddle and delivered an RKO that could spell the end of their friendship and alliance, and maybe even turn into a match at SummerSlam. The friendship may be dead on-camera, but are the two actually friends in real life?