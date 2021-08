The Taliban refrained from celebrating the return of their deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to Afghanistan as a triumphant media event. On Wednesday, there was initially only a shaky video of his arrival at Kandahar airport. The military plane that brought him to Afghanistan bore the lettering of the Qatar Gulf State Air Force. Mullah Baradar has headed the Taliban’s political office in the capital Doha since 2019 and has spoken to diplomats from around the world.