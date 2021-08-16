Willmar teen suffers serious injuries in crash Sunday evening

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar teen was seriously injured in a crash near Ridgewater College Sunday evening. Willmar police say at 7:56 p.m. they were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle crash on County Road 5, just south of the intersection of 15th Avenue Northwest. A car driven by 17-year-old Ryleigh Andreen was southbound on County Road 5 when she crossed the center turn lane and collided with an SUV traveling northbound on County Road 5. Andreen was trapped in the wrecked and was freed by the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad. CentraCare Ambulance treated her at the scene and she was then flown to a trauma center in the Twin Cities with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Yaber Rayo-Laguna of Willmar was slightly hurt but did not require medical attention. Assisting at the scene were the state patrol, Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.