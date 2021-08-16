'The Price Is Right' Gets Primetime Special to Celebrate 50 Years

(CBS) – Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates its milestone 50th season with a weeklong event featuring a game each day where contestants can win up to 1 million dollars, beginning Monday, September 13th (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on CBS. In addition, a special primetime celebration of The Price Is Right commemorating the historic milestone will feature a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker. Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes, Thursday, September 30th (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This season, the show will welcome fans back to the studio audience for a chance to hear the famed words “come on down!” The episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
