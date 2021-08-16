Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'The Price Is Right' Gets Primetime Special to Celebrate 50 Years

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Price Is Right has been around for nearly five decades, and the long-running game show is now getting a primetime special to celebrate its 50 years on TV. The two-hour special will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 30. The momentous event will reportedly take a look back at past big winners, show off some previously un-aired outtakes, and deliver a tribute to legendary former host Bob Barker.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Bob Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primetime#The Price Is Right#Cbs#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Fav LeVar Burton Weighs in on Mike Richards' Hosting Reports

Jeopardy! fan-favorite interim host LeVar Burton has weighed in on the reports that Mike Richards, is in the process of finalizing a deal to become the new permanent host. In a tweet, Burton commented on the news, saying that "no matter the outcome" he already feels that he's "won." Burton went on to express gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support" he has received from all of his fans. Concluding his message, Burton said the love he feels is the "ultimate blessing," and add that he feels "truly blessed beyond measure."
TV ShowsPosted by
KPEL 96.5

The Price Is Right Seeking Contestants for 50th Season

If you've ever wanted to "come on down," here's your chance. The Price is Right will soon begin taping episodes for its 50th season, and the show's producers are looking for contestants to appear on the venerable game show. There are several criteria you must meet before you can make...
TV Showscbslocal.com

‘The Price Is Right’ Celebrates 50th Season With Weeklong Celebration On CBS

(CBS) – Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates its milestone 50th season with a weeklong event featuring a game each day where contestants can win up to 1 million dollars, beginning Monday, September 13th (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on CBS. In addition, a special primetime celebration of The Price Is Right commemorating the historic milestone will feature a look back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker. Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes, Thursday, September 30th (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This season, the show will welcome fans back to the studio audience for a chance to hear the famed words “come on down!” The episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Bob Barker Looks Back as The Price is Right Turns 50

Ahead of The Price is Right's 50th season premiere, Bob Barker opened up to People about hosting the game show for 35 years. He opened up about what he appreciated most about the gig and his commitment to spreading awareness of pet care on the program. Barker joked:. I'm often...
TV & Videoscountry1037fm.com

‘The Price Is Right’ Is 50

It’s on my bucket list. You’re not going to believe this when I say it, but The Price Is Right is 50-years-old. To celebrate, CBS is planning a primetime special that will look back at past winners and celebrate long-time host, Bob Barker. The show premiered on September 4, 1972,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Bob Barker reflects on The Price is Right entering its 50th season

"I'm often asked what I loved most about my years with Price, and the first thing that pops to mind is ... the money, of course!" the 97-year-old Barker joked to People. "All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets." Meanwhile, Drew Carey is getting ready to kick off his 15th season as Barker's successor. "There's so many things that have happened in my personal life while I've been on this show," says Carey. "My son Connor is 16 now, and I've watched him grow up. In a lot of ways I feel like I've been here my whole life.'
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Who Is Cristy Lee From Celebrity IOU: Joyride?

HGTV is expanding their reality show empire with a spin-off of one of their popular new shows. "Celebrity IOU" — the show where "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott help celebrities renovate houses so they can give back to the people who have impacted their lives — is getting an automotive offshoot.
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

Markie Post, Plucky TV Favorite Who Became a Star on 'Night Court,' Dies at 70

Post waged a nearly four-year fight with cancer. She kept working until very recently despite her illness. Post co-starred in the 2019 Lifetime movie “Christmas Reservations” and logged a guest shot that year on the first season of Netflix drama “Soundtrack.” In recent years, Post had recurring roles on NBC’s “Chicago, P.D.,” ABC’s “The Kids are Alright” and Netflix’s “The Santa Clarita Diet.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Alex Cord, Star of Military Drama ‘Airwolf,’ Dies at 88

Alex Cord, the actor best known for playing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel, in the ’80s military drama “Airwolf,” died on Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas, his rep Linda McAlister confirmed to Variety. He was 88. Cord starred in 55 episodes of the action series, which ran for four seasons from 1984-1987, alongside Jan-Michael Vincent, Ernest Borgnine, Deborah Pratt and Jean Bruce Scott in the first three seasons on CBS. The show followed the military crew of a high-tech helicopter called Airwolf as they undertook various high-stakes espionage missions. The show was canceled on CBS after three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy