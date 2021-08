BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight of the 14 counties in Massachusetts now have high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data from the CDC shows that Berkshire, Hampden, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket have high transmission rates, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.