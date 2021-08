After last weeks storms, many were left without power for about four to five days. Some still remain without power. The storms initially left about 864,000 households powerless. That number has since been decreased to about 13,000 who remain without power as of Tuesday August 17. DTE and Consumers Energy decided that the power outages were a lot larger than they expected and that they were going to need some help. More than 1,200 workers from all over the country were called upon to help restore power to Metro Detroit homes. States like Louisiana, Florida, New York and even Canada, all reached out and were able to help.