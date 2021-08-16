US promises to resettle Afghans in America

WASHINGTON DC – Multiple US federal agencies that operated in Afghanistan and worked with Afghan citizens are hastily cleaning up their web pages, removing articles and photos that could endanger those civilians and who now fear retaliation from the Taliban. The purge campaign appeared to begin late last week, when it became clear that the Afghan security forces had completely crumbled and that the Taliban would seize control of the country much faster than even the most alarmist official projections. The concern is that the Taliban or their supporters will search the websites and identify Afghans who have worked with the Americans or simply benefited from their services. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the agency was advising staff to find and remove content from social media and websites that mention civilians because the safety of those Afghan contacts “is of the utmost importance” to the government. “The policy of the State Department is to remove content only in exceptional situations like this. In doing so, Department staff are following the record retention requirements, ”Price said. Will the Taliban keep their promises of restraint and tolerance? His first term in office from 1996 to 2001 left bad memories. Now the world is wondering if the Taliban will deliver on their promises of restraint and inclusiveness. Some see encouraging signs, others see reason to be alarmed. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement that agencies operating in Afghanistan began debugging websites last Friday, a day after the decision was made to send US military to secure Kabul airport when the capital collapsed. “Given the security situation in Afghanistan, and as a precaution for the safety of our staff, partners, and beneficiaries, we are reviewing USAID’s public websites and social media to archive content that could pose a risk to certain individuals and groups.” USAID said in an email to The Associated Press. A Department of Agriculture official said a similar content removal campaign was underway there. That official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak officially on the matter. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.