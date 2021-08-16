Cancel
Immigration

US promises to resettle Afghans in America

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], August 16 (ANI): At a special session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Afghanistan on Monday, the United States promised to be generous in the resettling of Afghans in America and urged its neighbours to give refuge - temporary or permanent to Afghans attempting to flee the Taliban.

