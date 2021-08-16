Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers trade Beverley, Rondo to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe

By TERESA M. WALKER
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career. A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
110K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Lawrence Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverley Rondo#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Pelicans#Stanford#Clipper Chris Paul#The Phoenix Suns#The Atlanta Hawks#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley's Return to LA Revealed

The NBA has released its official schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the LA Clippers at Staples Center on November 13th. This will be one of four matchups between the Clippers and T-Wolves, with the other three coming on November 3rd and 5th on Minnesota, with the final matchup happening in LA on January 3rd. All of these matchups, but especially the first time Minnesota comes to LA, will be highly anticipated as fan favorite Patrick Beverley will likely receive a hero's welcome when he gets his name announced.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard among the biggest losers after Patrick Beverley’s departure

The Patrick Beverley era in Hollywood is over. That’s after the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to part ways with guard Patrick Beverley by trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies with Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu for Eric Bledsoe. There are a number of things that Clippers fans will miss about the combative Beverley. While he’s never been a great scorer for the Clippers, he was a defensive menace that shares the same intensity on that end of the floor with Kawhi Leonard.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Clippers Trade Could Open Way for Bulls to Bring Tough PG Back Home

The weekend trade that sent point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Grizzlies to the Clippers for Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo could have an impact in the Eastern Conference—specifically, to open an opportunity for the Bulls to make another move, one the franchise has considered before: Bringing Beverley back home to Chicago.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Why signing Patrick Beverley won’t happen

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks at the crowd after he blocked a shot by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
NBASportsGrid

Clippers Acquire Eric Bledsoe from Grizzlies for Trio of Players

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Woj-Bomb on Sunday night, confirming that the Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu. It was the second time in the last week that Bledsoe was traded after getting shipped from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Grizzlies on August 7.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Could Celtics pursue trade opportunity after Grizzlies acquire Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley in deal with Clippers?

The Celtics have already undergone a bit of a roster makeover this offseason under the new team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. However, they may not done with their moves just yet. Ime Udoka hinted last week that the team is looking at pretty in other veterans and league sources have indicated to MassLive.com that Boston is still exploring trade options amid a crowded roster with 16 players under contract.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley’s 16-word reaction to wild Minnesota trade

It’s been quite a week for Patrick Beverley. After being traded twice, he has now been a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves in the blink of an eye. Despite all the chaos going on around him, Beverley maintains a positive outlook on his life and on the T-Wolves prospects in the upcoming year, as reflected in a Tweet on Wednesday:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Grizzlies trade is a poor look

If you’ve been paying attention to the Minnesota Timberwolves over the course of the past few days, you know that the team sent Juan Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver to the Memphis Grizzlies via trade in order to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley. Minnesota Timberwolves: The Grizzlies trade is a poor...
NBAzonecoverage.com

Patrick Beverley Brings Something the Wolves Desperately Need

Patrick Beverley has to be feeling somewhat disrespected. In a span of 24 hours he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies and then traded again to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Is that it? Are we good to proceed as if this will be his destination in the 2021 season? Let’s assume so. And if it is the case, Pat Bev brings a rugged style of play that the Wolves are starving for.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Unexpectedly Trade Veteran Guard; Ex-Lakers Guard Could Follow.

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Unexpectedly Trade Veteran Guard; Ex-Lakers Guard Could Follow. When the Memphis Grizzlies dealt Patrick Beverly to the Minnesota Timberwolves, few people were surprised. However, it raises the possibility that another experienced guard, Rajon Rondo, will be called upon next. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who cited...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

The true value of Eric Bledsoe to Memphis is yet to come

With the formal confirmation of the trade following the close of the Free Agency Moratorium on Friday, August 6th, one of the more polarising trades amongst the Grizzlies fanbase is now official. Ziaire Williams, taken with the number 10 pick following an aggressive move by the Kleiman front office, is now a Grizzly, whilst fan favourite Jonas Valanciunas now finds himself alongside Zion in the Pelicans frontcourt.
NBANBA

The two biggest ways Eric Bledsoe's addition will impact the LA Clippers

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have acquired Eric Bledsoe from the Grizzlies for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe is coming off of a down season in New Orleans, but there are two particular ways his addition will impact the Clippers in 2021-22. Eric Bledsoe is...
NBANBA

Reports: Eric Bledsoe returns to LA for second stint with Clippers

The Clippers are reportedly trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bledsoe, who is 31, was drafted by the Clippers in 2010. He spent last season with New Orleans, averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. Beverley...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: How Eric Bledsoe can contribute to team-wide goals

When it comes to Eric Bledsoe‘s new role on his new team in the LA Clippers, he needs to give the team what Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo couldn’t. This was mostly a move to clear up some roster space in the backcourt, but Bledsoe can turn this into a true net positive for his former and now current team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy