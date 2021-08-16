Clippers trade Beverley, Rondo to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe
The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career. A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans.www.dailyherald.com
