As you’re checking off your fall shopping list for organizing products and school supplies, The Home Depot is probably not the first store that comes to mind. But it’s actually an untapped resource with some fantastic back to school deals, especially if you have a child starting college! The Home Depot Back to Class sale going on now until September 8 to save you cash on furniture, mattress toppers, wall decor and everything else you need to set up the dorm room of their dreams!