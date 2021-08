After playing his first ever in person show in Houston, TX recently, the rising creative/producer/DJ juuku is back with a new original single titled “Icarus.” His consistent output has been still been able to maintain a high amount of mystery surrounding the project and as he continues to release music, his fan base only grows. For his latest drop, juuku perfectly encapsulates those same raw emotions while at the same time continuing to push the boundaries through his creative expression as he begins to unravel a whole new side of his production capabilities. “Icarus” begins with a soft intro and quickly builds into the chorus and capping off with a ground-breaking drop. Tune into “Icarus” below and above the stream read a personal quote on the release via juuku himself!